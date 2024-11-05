Delgaz Grid, Part Of E.ON Romania Group, Sets Off Modernization Of Iasi Sud Transformer Station In Over RON73M Investment

Delgaz Grid, Part Of E.ON Romania Group, Sets Off Modernization Of Iasi Sud Transformer Station In Over RON73M Investment. Distribution company Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON group in Romania, on Nov 5 started modernization works at the Iasi Sud transformer station, a project worth a total of over RON73.3 million, of which over RON56.7 million represents European funding through the Modernization Fund. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]