Paval Brothers Buy Stake Into Lime, Brick And Roof Tile Maker Helios Astileu

Paval Brothers Buy Stake Into Lime, Brick And Roof Tile Maker Helios Astileu. Paval Holding, the special purpose vehicle of brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, has made a new investment in shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO), ZF has found from bvb.ro data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]