Wet Wipe Maker Europack Media Expects Revenue To Overshoot RON100M Mark In 2024

Wet Wipe Maker Europack Media Expects Revenue To Overshoot RON100M Mark In 2024. Europack Media, a Constanta-based manufacturer of wet wipes established by local entrepreneurs, will overshoot the RON100 million revenue mark this year, an increase of 30% on the previous year, its officials say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]