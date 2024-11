Romania secures 61% of Moldova's natural gas imports in Jan-Sep

Romania secures 61% of Moldova's natural gas imports in Jan-Sep. Nearly two-thirds, namely 61%, of the natural gas imports of the Republic of Moldova came from the two largest gas producers in Romania, Petrom and Romgaz, in the first nine months of the year, according to data published by Energocom, Moldova's state-owned energy trader designated by the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]