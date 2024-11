InterCapital Asset Management Set to Launch New ETF at BVB By Yearend with Exposure to Slovenia



InterCapital Asset Management Set to Launch New ETF at BVB By Yearend with Exposure to Slovenia.

InterCapital Asset Management, an independent investment manager of Croatia, with EUR550 million worth of assets under management, wants to launch, by yearend, a new ETF at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with exposure to Slovenia’s bourse.