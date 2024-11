Moldova’s Maib Reports Net Profit of almost EUR57M for Jan-Sept 2024, Up 11% YOY

Moldova’s Maib Reports Net Profit of almost EUR57M for Jan-Sept 2024, Up 11% YOY. Republic of Moldova’s largest lender Maib ended the first nine months of 2024 with net profit worth MDL 1,095 million, the equivalent of EUR56.9 million, up 10.9% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]