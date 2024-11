Cake Shop Chain Damarin Invests EUR500,000 in Chocolate Product Lab, Aims to Expand to Bucharest

Cake shop chain Damarin is investing EUR500,000 in a chocolate product lab, a project that will allow the company to expand beyond Craiova. Bucharest is the first target.