Company with Romanian co-founder joined by EPFL and HEIG-VD in record-breaking hyperloop journey in Switzerland
Nov 6, 2024
Company with Romanian co-founder joined by EPFL and HEIG-VD in record-breaking hyperloop journey in Switzerland.
Swisspod, a Swiss-American company founded in 2019 by Romanian Denis Tudor and Cyril Dénéréaz, announced that it set a world record for the longest hyperloop journey, in collaboration with EPFL and HEIG-VD, at Europe's first hyperloop testing facility, located in Switzerland. The milestone was (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]