 
Romaniapress.com

November 6, 2024

Company with Romanian co-founder joined by EPFL and HEIG-VD in record-breaking hyperloop journey in Switzerland
Nov 6, 2024

Company with Romanian co-founder joined by EPFL and HEIG-VD in record-breaking hyperloop journey in Switzerland.

Swisspod, a Swiss-American company founded in 2019 by Romanian Denis Tudor and Cyril Dénéréaz, announced that it set a world record for the longest hyperloop journey, in collaboration with EPFL and HEIG-VD, at Europe's first hyperloop testing facility, located in Switzerland. The milestone was (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bicycle Maker Eurosport DHS Revenue Shrinks 56.7% To RON232.2M In 2023 Bicycle manufacturer Eurosport DHS, held by Chinese and German investors, posted RON232.2 million (about EUR47 million) revenue in 2023, down 56.7% from the RON536.8 million (EUR108.8 million) in 2022, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.

FAN Courier Completes EUR30M Expansion Of Stefanestii de Jos Warehouse FAN Courier, the leader of the parcel delivery market in Romania, has finalized the extension of the warehouse in Stefanestii de Jos, where it is also headquartered, a EUR30 million investment that started last year.

Hidroelectrica Teams Up With Politehnica University Of Timisoara To Support Innovation And Training Of New Energy Sector Experts Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), the largest electricity producer in Romania, has concluded a partnership with Politehnica University of Timisoara to support research, innovation and training of future generations of specialists in the field of hydropower and energy engineering.

Competition Council Looks Into Electrotehno's Takeover By Volta Grup Piatra Neamt Romania's Competition Council is assessing the transaction through which Volta Grup S.R.L. plans to acquire Electrotehno S.R.L.

IKEA Romania Appoints New Market Managers For Bucharest Stores IKEA Romania has appointed two market managers for its Baneasa and Pallady Bucharest stores, overseeing other customer meeting points across the country, such as the order pick-up points and the planning and order studio.

Bucharest to host World Cat Championship in 2025 Romania is set to host the 2025 World Cat Championship — “FIFe World Winner Show,” the world’s most prestigious feline competition, in Bucharest on October 25–26. Each year, the most beautiful and valuable cats from around the globe participate in this contest to claim the World Champion title. (…)

Bucharest exhibitions: Reinventing the village in nine audio-visual monographs Nine Audio-Visual Monographs, an interactive audio-visual exhibition that showcases elements of the project that explores nine villages in Romania, opens on November 7 at the Visual Studies Center in Bucharest. The project aims to offer a fresh look at nine villages and their communities - (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |