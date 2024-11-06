US elections: Romania’s president and presidential hopefuls congratulate Donald Trump

US elections: Romania’s president and presidential hopefuls congratulate Donald Trump. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis congratulated Donald Trump for winning the US presidential election on Wednesday, November 6. Similar messages came from presidential hopefuls Marcel Ciolacu, the current PM, far-right leader George Simion, and Senate president Nicolae Ciuc?. Donald Trump (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]