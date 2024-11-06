Month-long outdoor tourism campaign promotes Romania on buses in the UK

Month-long outdoor tourism campaign promotes Romania on buses in the UK. The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) has kicked off a new campaign to boost Romania's visibility as a tourist destination abroad. As part of the latest drive in the UK, 250 buses in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Liverpool carry the message "Hop on board to Romania"