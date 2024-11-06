Romania’s Ministry of Culture to provide 47 cinematography projects with financial backing

Romania’s Ministry of Culture to provide 47 cinematography projects with financial backing. The Romanian Ministry of Culture announced that it will provide support, through the Project Management Unit, for 47 projects in the cinematography sector through its program "Supporting Cultural Initiatives to Accelerate the Digitization of Film Production and Distribution, Including Cinematic (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]