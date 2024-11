tbi bank: Romanians Set To Spend At Least RON500 This Black Friday

tbi bank: Romanians Set To Spend At Least RON500 This Black Friday. Over half (53%) of Romanians plan to go shopping this Black Friday, but, while most of them are set to spend at least RON500, the value is comparable to or even lower than in 2023 for 72% of consumers, according to a survey conducted countrywide at the initiative of tbi bank in October 2024, on (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]