Bucharest to host World Cat Championship in 2025. Romania is set to host the 2025 World Cat Championship — “FIFe World Winner Show,” the world’s most prestigious feline competition, in Bucharest on October 25–26. Each year, the most beautiful and valuable cats from around the globe participate in this contest to claim the World Champion title. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]