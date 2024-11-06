Chamber of Deputies committee approves Forestry Code amendments to legislate green belts in Romania

Chamber of Deputies committee approves Forestry Code amendments to legislate green belts in Romania. The amendments to the new Forestry Code bill that aim to legislate green belts nationwide got the green light from the committee for environment and ecological balance in the Chamber of Deputies on November 5, marking an essential step in the bill's legislative process in the Parliament. Two (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]