Violins that belonged to Romanian composer George Enescu showcased on national tour

Violins that belonged to Romanian composer George Enescu showcased on national tour. The four violins that belonged to the violinist and composer George Enescu, currently part of the collection of the National "George Enescu" Museum, will be showcased together on the same stage for the first time in a national tour scheduled from December 12 to 29. The four violinists who will (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]