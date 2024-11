Hidroelectrica Teams Up With Politehnica University Of Timisoara To Support Innovation And Training Of New Energy Sector Experts



Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), the largest electricity producer in Romania, has concluded a partnership with Politehnica University of Timisoara to support research, innovation and training of future generations of specialists in the field of hydropower and energy engineering.