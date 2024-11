Bicycle Maker Eurosport DHS Revenue Shrinks 56.7% To RON232.2M In 2023

Bicycle Maker Eurosport DHS Revenue Shrinks 56.7% To RON232.2M In 2023. Bicycle manufacturer Eurosport DHS, held by Chinese and German investors, posted RON232.2 million (about EUR47 million) revenue in 2023, down 56.7% from the RON536.8 million (EUR108.8 million) in 2022, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]