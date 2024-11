FAN Courier Completes EUR30M Expansion Of Stefanestii de Jos Warehouse

FAN Courier Completes EUR30M Expansion Of Stefanestii de Jos Warehouse. FAN Courier, the leader of the parcel delivery market in Romania, has finalized the extension of the warehouse in Stefanestii de Jos, where it is also headquartered, a EUR30 million investment that started last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]