Romania's nationalist leader George Simion expects dividends from Trump's win

Romania's nationalist leader George Simion expects dividends from Trump's win. Romanian nationalist leader George Simion, a supporter of Donald Trump, expects his own political prospects to benefit from a Republican win in the US, which analysts suggest could indeed influence Romania's upcoming presidential elections. Simion, who is vying for Romania's presidency, has (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]