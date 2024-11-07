Moldova's MAIB planning Bucharest Stock Exchange listing posts 11% stronger profit in Jan-Sep

Moldova's MAIB planning Bucharest Stock Exchange listing posts 11% stronger profit in Jan-Sep. Moldova's leading bank MAIB (maib), which plans to list its shares at the Bucharest Exchange (BVB), reported an excellent third quarter, with the net profit rising by 11% y/y to MDL 1.1 billion (EUR 56.9 million) in January-September. The advance of net interest income and the increase in net (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]