Romania’s public deficit hits 6.2% of GDP in Jan-Oct

Romania’s public deficit hits 6.2% of GDP in Jan-Oct. The general government budget deficit reached RON 109 billion (EUR 22 billion) or 6.2% of the full year’s projected GDP in January-October, according to preliminary data from the Finance Ministry data consulted by Profit.ro. The Finance Ministry will publish the final budget execution data after (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]