CIS Gaz 2023 Net Profit Up 74.8% To RON28.3M. CIS Gaz, a Romanian natural gas industry company, founded in 1990 by Sebastian Calugar, part of CIS Group holding, for 2023 reported turnover worth almost RON297.4 million (EUR60.1 million), down 15% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]