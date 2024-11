Norofert Invests RON17M in Filipestii de Padure Plant Lab

Norofert Invests RON17M in Filipestii de Padure Plant Lab. Organic input producer Norofert Group has invested around RON17 million in the lab at Filipestii de Padure plant, after having decided three years ago it wanted to become a major player on the farming biotechnology market, explained Vlad Popescu, president of the board of directors, Norofert. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]