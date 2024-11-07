 
November 7, 2024

Romanian edtech Youni secures USD 45 mln in scholarships for students at US, European universities in 2 years
Nov 7, 2024

Romanian edtech Youni secures USD 45 mln in scholarships for students at US, European universities in 2 years.

In the past two academic years, young people who applied through Youni to universities in the United States and Europe, including Cambridge and Oxford, have been awarded scholarships totaling USD 45 million, the Romanian edtech company announced. Roughly 30% of the total have been full (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania blocks dozens of fake social media accounts promoting specific candidate, minister says Romania’s Digitalization Ministry announced that it blocked dozens of accounts created by organized networks attempting to promote a specific candidate in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. The minister of digitalization, Bogdan Ivan, held a press conference announcing that (…)

Romanian poet Ana Blandiana is special guest at this year's Astra Film Chi?in?u Romanian poet Ana Blandiana will be a special guest at the third edition of Astra Film Chi?in?u, held from November 14-16 at Cinema Loteanu. She will attend the screening of the biographical documentary Between Silence and Sin, directed by Diana Nicolae, on November 15. After the screening, the (…)

Assets managed by Romanian open-ended investment funds reach EUR 5 bln, with over 755,000 investors The number of investors in Romanian open-end investment funds like ETFs or mutual funds exceeded 755,000 people by the end of the third quarter, increasing by over 200,000 compared to last year, while the assets managed by these funds reached nearly RON 26 billion (over EUR 5 billion) within a (…)

Romanian businessman invests EUR 5 mln in premium villa complex in Ia?i county Romanian businessman ?tefan Mandachi will invest EUR 5 million in a complex of premium villas in the commune of Miroslava, Ia?i county. The Miradis residential complex will include 12 houses built in two different architectures. Each villa will be located on a plot of 450-500 sqm, with a usable (…)

Record participation in SkyRun2024: 780 people run up the stairs for a good cause 780 participants are taking part in SkyRun 2024, the stair-running competition organised by SkyTower Bucharest. All funds raised from participation fees will be donated to four charities. Part of the "Sky's the Limit" annual competition program, the event will take place on Saturday, November (…)

Romanian PM sees full Schengen accession in spring 2025 Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced before the government meeting on Thursday, November 7, that Romania could enter the Schengen Area with its land border in the spring of 2025. He also said an informal decision could be reached before the second round of the presidential elections on (…)

Coface Top 500 CEE: Poland tops the list, Romania ranks 4th with 54 companies Romania is fourth in the 2024 CEE Top 500 study by Coface, with a total of 54 companies in the ranking - six fewer than in the previous report. Poland leads the way, followed by the Czech Republic and Hungary. The 16th annual study by Coface ranks the region's biggest 500 companies by turnover (…)

 


