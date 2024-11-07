20 judges will decide which are the most innovative tech startups at the first Romania Startup Awards



20 of Romania's best-known investors and technology & business development specialists will decide which are the most innovative tech startups in Romania, as well as in the Republic of Moldova, at the first edition of the Romania Startup Awards, an annual competition organized by ROTSA. The (…)