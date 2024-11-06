Weekend calendar: Hungarian Film Week, UrbanEye, Bucharest Short Film Festival, Transilvania Jazz Festival and more

Weekend calendar: Hungarian Film Week, UrbanEye, Bucharest Short Film Festival, Transilvania Jazz Festival and more. Numerous film festivals and a fair dedicated to Saint Michael and Gabriel are among the available events in Bucharest, while Cluj hosts another edition of Transilvania Jazz Festival. In Bucharest: Hungarian Film Week November 10 – November 17 The Hungarian releases of the past year, awarded (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]