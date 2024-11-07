Romania blocks dozens of fake social media accounts promoting specific candidate, minister says
Nov 7, 2024
Romania blocks dozens of fake social media accounts promoting specific candidate, minister says.
Romania’s Digitalization Ministry announced that it blocked dozens of accounts created by organized networks attempting to promote a specific candidate in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. The minister of digitalization, Bogdan Ivan, held a press conference announcing that (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]