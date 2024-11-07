Romanian poet Ana Blandiana is special guest at this year’s Astra Film Chi?in?u

Romanian poet Ana Blandiana is special guest at this year’s Astra Film Chi?in?u. Romanian poet Ana Blandiana will be a special guest at the third edition of Astra Film Chi?in?u, held from November 14-16 at Cinema Loteanu. She will attend the screening of the biographical documentary Between Silence and Sin, directed by Diana Nicolae, on November 15. After the screening, the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]