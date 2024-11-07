Record participation in SkyRun2024: 780 people run up the stairs for a good cause

Record participation in SkyRun2024: 780 people run up the stairs for a good cause. 780 participants are taking part in SkyRun 2024, the stair-running competition organised by SkyTower Bucharest. All funds raised from participation fees will be donated to four charities. Part of the "Sky's the Limit" annual competition program, the event will take place on Saturday, November (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]