Western Romania: Timi?oara marks 1989 Revolution anniversary with two-month events program

Western Romania: Timi?oara marks 1989 Revolution anniversary with two-month events program. The city of Timi?oara, in western Romania, is marking the 35th anniversary of the December 1989 Revolution with an extensive program of events spanning two months, titled "35 Years of Freedom." Timi?oara is the city where the Romania Revolution began, concluding with the overthrowing of the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]