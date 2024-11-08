Constitutional Court ruling questions energy price-capping mechanism in Romania
Nov 8, 2024
Constitutional Court ruling questions energy price-capping mechanism in Romania.
The surcharge levied on energy production companies under Romania’s mechanism aimed at capping the end-user prices is breaching the principles of fair taxation, according to a ruling of the Constitutional Court quoted by Economica.net. The Ministry of Energy says it is analyzing the implications (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]