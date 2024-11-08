First Black Friday sales figures in Romania show robust consumer appetite
Nov 8, 2024
First Black Friday sales figures in Romania show robust consumer appetite.
Romanian online retailer Fashion Days has reported a strong start to its Black Friday sales campaign, with orders up by over 10% in the first three days compared to the same period last year. The company announced that more than 204,000 orders were placed, totaling over 403,000 products - a (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]