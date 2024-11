Romania's retail sales up 10.3% y/y in September

Romania's retail sales up 10.3% y/y in September. Romania's retail sales increased by 10.3% y/y in September, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The growth was driven by the sales of non-food items (+18.3% y/y), while the sales of food edged up by only 3.9% y/y. The volume of services consumed by households advanced by (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]