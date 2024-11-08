 
Polish Elemental Group to build EUR 20 mln electronic waste recycling plant in Romania
Polish group Elemental Group said on November 7 that it is making an entry into the Romanian market with the acquisition of a majority stake in ACC Recycling Service and announced a EUR 19.84 million investment to build an electronic waste (e-waste) recycling plant near Deva, Hunedoara county. (…)

