Ferenc Korponay Buys Canning Factory In Alba County, Starts Making Pet Food

Ferenc Korponay Buys Canning Factory In Alba County, Starts Making Pet Food. Romanian entrepreneur Ferenc Korponay, known for founding, developing and then selling the Maravet business, which operates in the animal products sector, has bought the canning factory in Oiejdea, Alba County, from Verdino, a company active in the "green" food business, co-founded by (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]