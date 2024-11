Port Operator Socep Shareholder Asks For RON55.7M Dividends

Port Operator Socep Shareholder Asks For RON55.7M Dividends. Port operator Socep Constanta (SOCP.RO) on Thursday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Sammarina Imobiliare, which owns 6.31% in it, had requested that shareholders be called for a meeting to approve distribution of dividends from the retained earnings. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]