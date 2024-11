Packaging Maker Electric Ends 2023 With Over RON63M Turnover

Packaging Maker Electric Ends 2023 With Over RON63M Turnover. Packaging maker Electric, based in the town of Focsani and owned by the Buzaianu family, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON63.4 million (EUR12.8 million), up 15.1% from RON55.1 million (EUR11.1 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated from data on the finance ministry (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]