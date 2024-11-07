Arctic Stream Reports RON8M Net Profit And RON107M Revenue For January-September 2024

Arctic Stream Reports RON8M Net Profit And RON107M Revenue For January-September 2024. IT infrastructure and security integrator Arctic Stream (stock symbol: AST) reported net profit of RON7.96 million for the first nine months of 2024, which represents over 69% of the net profit estimated in the company's budget of revenue and expenditure, of RON11.46 million, despite a 3% (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]