Poland’s Elemental Holding Will Complete EUR20M Investment In Deva Recycling Plant In Almost Two Years

Poland’s Elemental Holding Will Complete EUR20M Investment In Deva Recycling Plant In Almost Two Years. The almost EUR20 million investment of Poland’s Elemental Holding Group, the largest electronics and electrical equipment recycling operator in Europe, in an electronics recycling plant near Deva, Romania, will be completed in about one year and a half to two years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]