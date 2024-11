Competition Council Greenlights La Fantana's Takeover By Axel Johnson Inc.

Competition Council Greenlights La Fantana's Takeover By Axel Johnson Inc.. Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction through which Axel Johnson Inc. intends to take over part of the capital of La Fantana SRL, a company which it will control together with Cristian Amza. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]