Coface CEE TOP 500 Companies: Poland In The Lead, Followed By Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania

Coface CEE TOP 500 Companies: Poland In The Lead, Followed By Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania. Poland tops the ranking of the largest companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in 2023, being followed by the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania, according to the annual study by Coface. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]