Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: New Retail Space Deliveries Likely to Overshoot 200,000 Sqms in 2024, Close to 2023 Record High

New retail project deliveries are likely to cross the 200,000-sqm threshold this year as well, close to the level of 2023, when developers built 213,000 square meters of new retail spaces, a seven-year high, as revealed by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]