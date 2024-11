BVB 9M 2024 Operating Revenues Down 18% To RON30M, Net Profit Drops 39% To RON11M

BVB 9M 2024 Operating Revenues Down 18% To RON30M, Net Profit Drops 39% To RON11M. BVB in the first nine months of 2024 registered standalone operating revenues worth RON30 million, 18% lower than in the year-earlier period, and RON11 million net profit, down 39%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]