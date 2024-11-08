Restart Energy completes EUR 0.3 mln PV project for Teleferic Cindrel, administrator of P?ltini? Arena ski resort

Restart Energy completes EUR 0.3 mln PV project for Teleferic Cindrel, administrator of P?ltini? Arena ski resort. Restart Energy finalized the implementation of a photovoltaic project worth EUR 300,000 for Teleferic Cindrel, administrator of the ski area P?ltini? Arena. The power plant has a capacity of 400 kWp and produces 445 MWh annually, the company said. The project consists of 800 panels located on (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]