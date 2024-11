Romanian executive approves purchase of 32 US-made F-35 fighter jets

Romanian executive approves purchase of 32 US-made F-35 fighter jets. The government recently approved a draft law by which Romania agrees to purchase 32 F-35 aircraft from the United States, the most expensive acquisition in the history of the Romanian Army. Romania will acquire the F-35 aircraft in two phases: first, 32 aircraft (two squadrons), followed by 16 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]