Romanian farmland prices surge by up to 40% in the last decade, NAI Romania reports



Farmland prices in Romania have seen a sharp increase over the past decade, with some regions experiencing rises of up to 40%, according to a new report by Appraisal & Valuation SA (BVB: APP), the company behind the NAI Romania & Moldova brand. Driven by strong investor interest, (…)