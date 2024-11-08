Romanian electronics refurbisher Flip.ro makes EUR 2 mln sales on first day of Black Friday
Nov 8, 2024
Flip.ro, a company specializing in selling refurbished phones, tablets, and laptops, made sales worth EUR 2 million on the first day of its Black Friday campaign, November 7. The Romanian startup promotes sustainable shopping and a circular economy by offering consumers expertly refurbished (…)
