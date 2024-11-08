Digitized eco-islands for separate waste collection to be installed in Romanian localities under EUR 260 mln project
Nov 8, 2024
Dozens of towns and other localities across Romania will receive digitalized eco-islands for waste collection after an EUR 260 million project initiated by the Environment Ministry. The funding for the program is provided through the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan, or PNRR. The (…)
