Turbomecanica And Prebet Aiud To Be Included In MSCI Frontier IMI And MSCI Romania IMI As Of Nov 26, 2024



Starting November 26, 2024, the shares of two new companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, namely Turbomecanica (stock symbol: TBM) and Prebet Aiud (stock symbol: PREB), will be included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI indices, that include Small Cap, Mid Cap and Large Cap (…)