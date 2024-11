eMAG Overshoots EUR800M Sales Mark In First 12 Hours Of Black Friday Campaign

eMAG Overshoots EUR800M Sales Mark In First 12 Hours Of Black Friday Campaign. eMAG, the region's largest online retailer, has overshot the RON800 million mark for this year’s Black Friday it had set out to achieve. In fact, 12 hours into the campaign, eMAG recorded sales of RON800 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]